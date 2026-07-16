Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams net record Rs 96.9 crore donation in a day

TIRUMALA: In a remarkable show of collective devotion, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received Rs 96.98 crore in donations in just one day, contributed largely by ordinary and middle-class worshippers. A total of 2,460 donors made offerings through official channels, with 2,354 donating online and 106 offline.

With the surge in contributions, the TTD administration has drafted a new donation policy, approved by the Trust Board at its meeting on Tuesday. The revised policy, effective from midnight, aims to streamline schemes and facilities linked to donations by forming sub-committees and regulating benefits.

Among the day’s donors, two individuals contributed over Rs 1 crore each, while 1,246 devotees donated between Rs 10–15 lakh and another 1,212 devotees gave between Rs 1–10 lakh. As of June, the total number of registered donors stood at 1,97,888.

Officials said the immense inflow underscores how small, individual offerings from thousands of pilgrims combine to support TTD’s vast charitable, social, and religious initiatives.