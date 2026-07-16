YSRCP chief Jagan blames AP govt for crisis in aquaculture sector

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused the coalition government of pushing Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture sector into a crisis, alleging that poor prices and rising input costs had left farmers in severe financial distress.

Addressing a public meeting of aqua farmers in Bhimavaram, Jagan claimed that no crop was fetching remunerative prices and alleged that shrimp farmers were struggling because feed and seed costs had risen sharply.

The former chief minister has alleged that syndicates backed by the ruling dispensation were arbitrarily increasing feed and seed prices while the government remained indifferent.

He said the aquaculture sector provides employment to nearly five lakh people and requires strong regulatory oversight to safeguard farmers’ interests.

Highlighting the initiatives of the previous YSRCP government, Jagan said it strengthened the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority (APSADA), resolved disputes in feed and seed marketing, and supplied electricity to aqua farmers at Rs 1.50 per unit.

He said the previous government ensured remunerative shrimp prices, closely monitored market fluctuations, paid Rs 3,306 crore in subsidies over five years, cleared Rs 401 crore in pending dues, established 35 integrated aqua laboratories, and appointed fisheries assistants through the village secretariat system.