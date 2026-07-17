Andhra's Kadapa SIR digitisation reaches 86%

KADAPA:The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing in Kadapa district, with officials achieving 86.81 per cent digitisation of enumeration forms.

Authorities have distributed forms to all 1,896,231 registered voters, of which 1,646,067 have been digitised. As part of verification, 250,109 ASD (Absent, Shifted, Deceased) records were re‑examined, while 112,679 “No Mapping” cases and 340,730 logical discrepancies were identified, with corrective measures underway.

Officials are also improving voter photograph quality, correcting errors and rationalising polling stations.

The Election Commission has extended the SIR process until July 24, urging voters to complete pending formalities. Reviewing progress, Kadapa District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri directed Election Registration Officers to accelerate work and ensure 100 per cent completion by July 22.

He instructed them to focus on door‑to‑door verification, digitisation and disposal of pending cases, stressing coordination with Booth Level Officers.