Andhra's Rayalaseema reels under ‘second summer’

TIRUPATI: Scorching heat has gripped the Rayalaseema districts of Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor, with maximum temperatures hovering around 40°C for the past three days, disrupting daily life.

Weather reports show several mandals recording 39.5°C to 40.8°C, accompanied by hot, dry winds, creating “second summer” conditions despite the monsoon season. Construction workers, farm labourers, vendors and daily wage earners have curtailed outdoor activity during afternoons.

Farmers say intermittent rainfall has failed to provide soil moisture, while El Niño-induced hot winds continue to dry fields, raising concerns over crop planning.

RARS Weather Research Principal Scientist Prathima cautioned that deficient rainfall in July and August could affect agriculture and water availability. She said farmers may be advised to shift from water-intensive crops such as paddy and groundnut to short-duration, drought-tolerant crops including millets and pulses. She added that southern peninsular India may face above-normal temperatures and additional heatwave days this season. District administrations are preparing contingency plans and awareness drives on water conservation and micro-irrigation. The health department has urged people to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, stay hydrated and reschedule outdoor work to mornings and evenings.

The IMD and APSDMA have warned that temperatures in Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati are likely to remain in the 40-41°C range.