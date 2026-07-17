Local body elections only after SIR, SEC tells Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday informed the High Court that local body elections cannot be conducted until the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is completed, as the voter lists are currently under the custody of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench directed the State government and the SEC to file detailed counters on the status of local body elections and posted the matter for further hearing on October 6.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan was hearing a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) relating to the delay in conducting elections to local bodies.

One PIL, filed by BC Sangham president Kesana Sankara Rao, sought directions to hold elections only after the completion of the BC caste census and finalisation of reservations for Backward Classes.

Another petition, filed by advocate Tandava Yogesh, sought immediate conduct of the elections.

During the hearing, Yogesh contended that the tenure of elected local bodies had already expired and the government’s failure to conduct elections was contrary to Supreme Court judgments.