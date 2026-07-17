Pushkaram works yet to gain pace in West Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With less than a year left for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaram, preparations in West Godavari district are progressing slowly, raising concerns over the timely completion of critical infrastructure.

Officials estimate that more than one crore pilgrims will visit the district during the festival, compared to nearly 50 lakh devotees who attended the 2015 Pushkaram in the Vasishta Godavari.

The district administration has proposed 1,246 development works across 17 departments at an estimated cost of Rs 1,432.78 crore. However, only Rs 23.64 crore has been sanctioned so far, leaving most projects awaiting financial approval.

A major focus is the development of 40 bathing ghats from Tippa to Achanta at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore.

Officials say construction of each ghat may require four to five months, while river protection and embankment works could take up to six months.

The perennial flow of the Godavari is expected to pose additional engineering challenges and may delay execution.

NTR Ghat in Valandararevu in Narasapuram needs urgent restoration. Developed during the 2015 Pushkaram, the ghat steps are damaged, retaining walls are eroded, and the structure has been weakened.

Plans have been prepared to strengthen the riverbank and extend the existing 10-metre bathing ghat before the Pushkarams. Many ghats developed during the previous Pushkarams have deteriorated due to poor maintenance over the past decade.

Residents and devotees fear that unless funds are released immediately and works begin without delay, authorities may be forced into last-minute construction, compromising both quality and pilgrim safety.

Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu said the State Government would soon sanction funds for Godavari Pushkarams and would execute the works to the highest quality standards.

He said the government is treating the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams as a prestigious event. Bathing ghats will be constructed, strengthened and modernised based on the recommendations of engineering experts to ensure the safety, convenience and comfort of pilgrims.

With a record turnout of devotees is expected, the officials face severe pressure to accelerate approvals to take up the proposed works.