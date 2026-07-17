RAW NTR event set to be held tomorrow amid row

TIRUPATI: The proposed ‘RAW NTR – Ooru Vaada’ programme, scheduled to be held at a private hotel in Tirupati on July 18, is set to go ahead as planned despite actor Jr NTR’s office distancing itself from the initiative and denying any association with it.

The controversy surfaced after a recognised Jr NTR fan lodged a complaint with the Tirupati police, alleging that the organisers were misusing the actor’s name and image to spread misleading propaganda. The complainant alleged that social media posts linked the programme to Jr NTR’s purported political entry and projected it as the beginning of his village-level social service activities under the banner of ‘RAW NTR – Ooru Vaada’.

Following the complaint, the Tirupati police made preliminary enquiries with the management of Taj Hotel, where the organisers have booked a conference hall for the event.

Police officials said there was no legal basis to stop the programme at this stage, as it is proposed to be held as a private indoor meeting at a hotel and no law-and-order issues have been reported so far.

Speaking to the TNIE, Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu said the police would closely monitor the programme.