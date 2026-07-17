YSRCP drove away Amara Raja: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Thursday expressed regret over the treatment meted out to the Amara Raja Group during the previous YSRCP government, saying Andhra Pradesh had lost a historic industrial opportunity due to the ‘harassment and intimidation’ faced by one of its most respected home-grown enterprises.

Reacting to the inauguration of Amara Raja’s new Customer Qualification Plant at the Divitipalli Giga Corridor in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, Minister Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh owed an apology to Amara Raja Chairman Galla Jayadev and his family.

“Over four decades, Amara Raja has been more than just one of Andhra Pradesh’s greatest industrial success stories. It has created world-class manufacturing, generated thousands of jobs, and carried the name of Chittoor and Andhra Pradesh across India and the world,” Minister Lokesh mentioned in a post on X.

“The harassment your company endured under the previous government should never have happened. An entrepreneur who chose to build in his home State deserved encouragement, not intimidation,” he added.

Minister Lokesh said it was painful that a company born in Andhra Pradesh had to look beyond the State’s borders for its next chapter of growth. However, he expressed hope that Amara Raja’s biggest chapters would still be written in the state where its journey began.

“We hope Amara Raja’s biggest chapters will still be written in the State,” he said.