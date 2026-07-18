Andhra govt forms panel to transform Amaravati into growth corridor

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a dedicated Implementation Committee for the Amaravati Economic Region (AER), establishing a unified institutional framework to transform the region into a major economic growth corridor through coordinated planning, investment mobilisation and time-bound project execution. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

The AER covers the nine districts of NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Markapuram.

The primary objective of the AER is to develop Amaravati and its surrounding districts as an interconnected and globally competitive economic region by integrating regional spatial planning, land use, infrastructure, urban development, industrialisation, logistics and investment promotion within a common framework.

The initiative seeks to promote balanced regional development, create new centres of economic activity, improve connectivity between cities and growth clusters, attract domestic and global investments, generate large-scale employment and improve the overall quality of life.

It will enable infrastructure and economic development projects to be planned beyond administrative boundaries, based on the wider requirements and opportunities of the region.

The AER framework will also facilitate the development of industrial and logistics parks, economic clusters, innovation hubs and strategic infrastructure, while ensuring convergence among State departments, district administrations, Urban Local Bodies, Regional Development Authorities, Central Government institutions and private investors.

The initiative reflects the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to position Amaravati not merely as the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh, but as the anchor of a larger economic region capable of driving the State’s long-term growth.