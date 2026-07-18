Andhra health dept to cut C-section rate to 35 per cent by 2028-29

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to bring down the state’s Caesarean (C-section) delivery rate from the current 51% to 35% by 2028-29, stressing that natural childbirth is significantly more beneficial for both mothers and newborns.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, the Minister held detailed discussions with senior health officials and obstetric experts on the rising number of Caesarean deliveries and the functioning of diagnostic services in government hospitals.

The Health Minister expressed concern over rising C-sections, saying they should be performed only when medically necessary, as natural deliveries ensure better long-term health outcomes for mothers and babies.

According to official data, Andhra Pradesh recorded 520,680 deliveries during 2025-26, of which 280,318 were Caesarean sections, accounting for 53.85% of all births.

The State ranks fourth in the country in terms of C-section rates, behind Telangana (57.50%), Jammu and Kashmir (55.40%), and Tamil Nadu (54.92%), while the national average stands at 30.13%.