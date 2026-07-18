Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board gets records from Telangana

VIJAYAWADA: A major issue pending since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh has been resolved with the official transfer of the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board’s historical records from the Telangana State Waqf Board.

The transfer brings to an end nearly a decade of uncertainty over the custody of documents crucial for the administration and protection of Waqf properties in AP. The Telangana State Waqf Board handed over 79 bundles containing 3,503 files, 4,050 Survey Commissioner reports, two volumes of official gazettes, and several other valuable historical records pertaining to Andhra Pradesh.

AP Waqf Board Chairman Abdul Aziz described the transfer as a historic milestone and said that the records are vital for safeguarding the legal rights and ownership of Waqf properties across the State.

According to Abdul Aziz, the non-availability of these records after the bifurcation of the State had hampered key functions, including protection of Waqf properties, verification of ownership rights, removal of encroachments, and conduct of legal proceedings.

He said resolving the issue had been a priority since assuming office, and continuous follow-up with Telangana Waqf Board Chairman and senior officials led to its resolution.