Centre assured priority for AP’s key proposals, says Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday said the Centre had assured priority for five proposals aimed at strengthening the State’s cultural infrastructure.

During a meeting with Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal in New Delhi, Durgesh submitted proposals seeking a regional centre of the National School of Drama in Rajamahendravaram, an Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) centre in Andhra Pradesh, a regional centre of the Lalit Kala Akademi, a modern Kalakshetra Auditorium at GVR Government College of Music and Dance in Vizianagaram, and a regional centre of the Sahitya Akademi in Kadapa.

According to the Minister, the Union Culture Secretary assured that the proposals would be processed on priority and an official communication would be issued within a month.

Durgesh said the coalition government was committed to restoring the State’s rich artistic and cultural heritage and described the Centre’s response as encouraging for the artistic community.

Earlier, the Minister participated in the second day of the Faith Tourism Conclave-2026 in New Delhi, where he showcased Andhra Pradesh’s tourism investment potential before national and international delegates. Along with Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, he also made a presentation on investment opportunities and visited the AP Tourism pavilion.