CM Chandrababu Naidu, Nirmala Sitaraman distribute Rs 3,216 crore loan to over 1 lakh beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a Mega Credit Outreach Programme jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Finance and Public Sector Banks at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district on Friday, and distributed loans worth Rs 3,216 crore to 1,03,246 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries, who received cheques and loan sanction letters, included 15,000 DWCRA women, 13,355 entrepreneurs, farmers, tenant farmers, street vendors and transgenders. Of total beneficiaries, around 70,000 received institutional credit for the first time.

Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister said Palnadu should emerge as a major destination for entrepreneurs. “The objective is to ensure that every eligible individual-farmer, students, women from self-help groups and entrepreneurs get access to credit. Banks are not merely lending institutions but key partners in Andhra Pradesh’s growth,” he noted.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had inherited severe financial distress two years ago, but had regained momentum with the support of the Centre.

CM Naidu praises Sitharaman for banking reforms aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047

The long-standing aspirations of the people on Amaravati, Polavaram and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are now being realised. Andhra Pradesh is set to receive Rs 7,707 crore from the Centre under the VB-GRAM G programme. The Centre is also extending financial support to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub, he explained.

Lauding Nirmala Sitharaman, he said she had spearheaded major banking and financial sector reforms, strengthened the banking system through consolidation, accelerated the digital banking revolution, expanded financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Yojana and brought greater transparency to the tax regime. “Many of these reforms are aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.