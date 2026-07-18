CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks Central aid for aqua, tobacco ryots

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Union government to adopt policy measures to stabilise the prices of raw materials used in shrimp feed production, highlighting that the sharp increase in input costs is severely affecting aqua farmers and seafood exports.

During a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Friday, the Chief Minister said the aquaculture sector provides livelihoods to lakhs of farmers, workers, processing units, exporters, hatcheries, feed manufacturers and several allied industries. Even a minor disruption in feed availability has a direct impact on aqua farmers’ livelihoods and export performance, he noted.

Referring to representations made by the Shrimp Feed Manufacturers Association, the Chief Minister said shrimp feed prices increased significantly between January and April this year, pushing production costs up by more than 20 percent. Fish feed prices increased from Rs 1.55 lakh to Rs 2.40 lakh per tonne, fish oil from Rs 2.80 lakh to Rs 4.40 lakh per tonne, and soy lecithin from Rs 68,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh per tonne. Together, these increases have added nearly Rs 25,000 to the cost of producing one tonne of shrimp feed.

The Chief Minister requested the Centre to promote the domestic market for shrimp and aquaculture products, encourage Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), strengthen market linkages, support branding, processing and retail integration and establish an institutional framework to protect the sector from fluctuations in global demand.

He also sought financial assistance through the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) for establishing the Andhra Pradesh Prawn Producers Coordination Committee with a Rs 100-crore corpus fund.