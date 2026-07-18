Contingency plan to tackle rainfall deficit in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad has directed all departments to work in close coordination to effectively tackle the impact of El Niño and the prevailing rainfall deficit across the state. Reviewing preparedness with senior officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, he stressed that protecting the interests of farmers, horticulturists, livestock rearers and fisherfolk remains the government’s top priority.

The Chief Secretary instructed the Collectors to monitor and ensure implementation of contingency plans. Officials informed the meeting that AP recorded a 48.3% rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 15. Of the 28 districts, 24 are experiencing rainfall deficit, while four are under deficit.

To minimise crop losses, the government will promote scientific farming practices, regular crop advisories through Rythu Seva Kendras and WhatsApp groups, alternative cropping patterns, and advance stocking of contingency seeds. Farmers have also been encouraged to adopt pre-monsoon dry sowing, natural farming and low-water-intensive crops.

The government will focus on protecting horticulture crops, including chilli, onion, vegetables, mango, citrus and lemon, from water scarcity and rising temperatures by expanding drip irrigation, farm ponds, mulching, shade nets and micronutrient support.

The Animal Husbandry Department will ensure fodder and water availability, set up cattle camps and prevent distress sales, while the Fisheries Department will monitor aquaculture conditions and guide farmers scientifically.

Sai Prasad said El Niño conditions may persist for months and stressed coordinated efforts by departments and districts to minimise losses, strengthen resilience and safeguard rural livelihoods through proactive measures