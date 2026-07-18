Demolish illegal fish ponds in Kolleru: CEC to Eluru Collector

ELURU: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), appointed by the Supreme Court, has directed the Eluru District Collector to extend full cooperation to the Forest Department in demolishing illegal fish ponds in Kolleru Lake.

The CEC has instructed the Andhra Pradesh government to submit a detailed report on recent Kolleru Lake encroachments and bund construction.

The committee took serious note of complaints from the Forest and Environment Department that local officials were obstructing demolition of illegal fish ponds in the lake.

It also expressed strong displeasure over electricity connections being provided to illegal ponds within the sanctuary limits, and sought a report.

The CEC also raised concern over rising pollution in Kolleru Lake, and the drying up of the Atapaka Bird Sanctuary, posing a severe threat to survival of bird species. District authorities were asked to accelerate conservation measures and report progress.

Meanwhile, locals and fishermen community voiced concern over the growing threat of saline intrusion through the Upputeru channel. They fear their livelihoods could be hit if seawater enters the lake.

They urged the State government to construct three regulators to block saline water, and restore lake levels. The CEC’s latest directions have once again brought the long-pending issues of encroachments, illegal fish ponds and pollution in Kolleru Lake into sharp focus.