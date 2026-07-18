Jana Sena Party will not follow 2024 seat-sharing formula: Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the seat-sharing formula in the 2024 general elections will not be followed in the upcoming local body polls, Civil Supplies Minister and Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar has said the JSP will contest in places where it has a strong organisational base, while remaining committed to NDA’s success.

Addressing the media at Tenali on Friday, Manohar said the seat-sharing agreement reached among the JSP, TDP and BJP for the general elections in 2024 could not be treated as precedent for the ensuing local body polls.

The JSP under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan had made significant sacrifices in the 2024 elections to ensure the NDA victory by preventing the split of anti-incumbency votes, he said, adding that the same formula would not automatically apply to the forthcoming local body elections.

“The JSP leadership has taken note of the aspirations, concerns and sentiments of the party rank and file. It will initiate measures to strengthen the party at the grassroots, while ensuring that the deserving and sincere party activists get enough opportunities,” the PAC Chairman said.

Referring to the recent NDA coordination meeting, Manohar said the three alliance partners had resolved to address minor issues and work together more effectively.

To ensure better coordination among alliance partners, special committees will be constituted at the district and parliamentary constituency levels. Any decisions on seat sharing and candidate selection will be taken only after consultations among the alliance partners, Manohar added.