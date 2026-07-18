NRSC-funded marine laboratory at Andhra University to boost coastal climate research

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major boost to marine and climate research in the Bay of Bengal region, the NICES-Coastal Observation Research Laboratory (CORAL) was inaugurated at the Centre for Studies on Bay of Bengal (CSBOB), Andhra University, on Friday. Established through a collaboration between the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, and Andhra University, the facility is expected to strengthen scientific research on coastal ecosystems, climate variability and ocean-atmosphere interactions.
The laboratory was inaugurated by Prakash Chauhan, Director, NRSC, in the presence of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar, faculty members, scientists, researchers and students.
The facility has been established under the National Information System for Climate and Environmental Studies (NICES) programme of NRSC. As part of the initiative, NRSC has sanctioned the NICES-CORAL project with funding of around Rs 1.6 crore for three years, while sophisticated oceanographic and analytical instruments worth about `12 crore have been installed to support advanced marine research.
The laboratory houses high-end scientific equipment, including High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), FTIR Spectrophotometer, Dual Beam UV-VIS Spectrophotometer, Flow Cytometer, Nutrient Auto Analyser, pCO? Sensor, Coulometer, Sun Photometer, Ozonometer and Water Purification System.
These facilities will enable researchers to analyse dissolved inorganic carbon, plankton, nutrients, dissolved oxygen, water quality and other key indicators of marine ecosystem health. Dr. Prakash noted that Visakhapatnam was chosen for the facility because of its strategic location along the western Bay of Bengal, where multiple climatic and oceanographic factors converge.
The region is influenced by the Godavari, Krishna and Mahanadi river systems, experiences strong monsoon variability and is among the country’s most cyclone-prone coastlines. It is also witnessing rapid changes in coastal ecosystems and carbon cycling while serving as an important centre for fisheries, aquaculture and marine research.
The project envisages regular research cruises across selected transects of the Bay of Bengal to collect oceanographic data that will be used to study ocean-atmosphere interactions, land-sea processes and their influence on marine ecosystems.
Speaking on the occasion, Chauhan observed that advanced research infrastructure would play an important role in supporting the country’s Blue Economy by improving understanding of marine biodiversity, fisheries resources and coastal processes through the integration of satellite observations with field-based measurements.
V-C Rajasekhar said the university aims to develop the Centre for Studies on Bay of Bengal into a national-level research hub by strengthening laboratory infrastructure, recruiting technical personnel and expanding collaborations with leading scientific institutions. He added that the facility would create interdisciplinary research opportunities for students and researchers in ocean sciences, engineering, artificial intelligence and data science.
Earlier, CSBOB Director BBV Sailaja outlined the centre’s ongoing research activities and highlighted the significance of the new laboratory.