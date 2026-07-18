PM Modi inaugurates 3 revamped AP railway stations

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Rayanapadu, Mangalagiri, and Cumbum railway stations in Andhra Pradesh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at modernising railway infrastructure and improving passenger amenities across the country. The inaugural programme was attended by HRD& IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, and Rajya Sabha MP Bhashyam Rama Krishna and others.

The three stations have been redeveloped with modern passenger-centric facilities aimed at enhancing the travel experience while preserving the architectural and cultural identity of the region.

The upgraded infrastructure includes improved station buildings, spacious waiting halls, better lighting, modern toilets, digital passenger information systems, enhanced seating arrangements, upgraded platforms, lifts and ramps for persons with disabilities, and improved circulation areas. Landscaping, better parking facilities and other commuter-friendly amenities have also been provided.

Addressing the inaugural programme at Mangalagiri, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said Indian Railways is not merely a transport network but a symbol of national unity and one of the strongest drivers of the country’s economic growth. He said every Indian has, at some point in life, travelled by train or waited on a railway platform, making the Railways an institution that binds the nation together.

Lokesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accorded unprecedented priority to the railway sector, resulting in its biggest transformation since Independence. He noted that Indian Railways had moved beyond the era of overcrowded stations, delayed trains and ageing infrastructure to one characterised by Vande Bharat trains, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, Kavach safety technology, 100 percent electrification, dedicated freight corridors, hydrogen-powered trains and modernised railway stations. Calling it a “railway revolution”, he said the country’s overall development depends on a strong and modern railway network.