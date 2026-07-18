PM Modi inaugurates 3 revamped AP railway stations

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Rayanapadu, Mangalagiri, and Cumbum railway stations in Andhra Pradesh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at modernising railway infrastructure and improving passenger amenities across the country. The inaugural programme was attended by HRD& IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, and Rajya Sabha MP Bhashyam Rama Krishna and others.
The three stations have been redeveloped with modern passenger-centric facilities aimed at enhancing the travel experience while preserving the architectural and cultural identity of the region.
The upgraded infrastructure includes improved station buildings, spacious waiting halls, better lighting, modern toilets, digital passenger information systems, enhanced seating arrangements, upgraded platforms, lifts and ramps for persons with disabilities, and improved circulation areas. Landscaping, better parking facilities and other commuter-friendly amenities have also been provided.
Addressing the inaugural programme at Mangalagiri, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said Indian Railways is not merely a transport network but a symbol of national unity and one of the strongest drivers of the country’s economic growth. He said every Indian has, at some point in life, travelled by train or waited on a railway platform, making the Railways an institution that binds the nation together.
Lokesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accorded unprecedented priority to the railway sector, resulting in its biggest transformation since Independence. He noted that Indian Railways had moved beyond the era of overcrowded stations, delayed trains and ageing infrastructure to one characterised by Vande Bharat trains, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, Kavach safety technology, 100 percent electrification, dedicated freight corridors, hydrogen-powered trains and modernised railway stations. Calling it a “railway revolution”, he said the country’s overall development depends on a strong and modern railway network.
He emphasised that railway stations should become centres of economic activity and said Amaravati was being developed with integrated road, rail and air connectivity under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Referring to the benefits of the “double-engine government”, Lokesh said AP had secured the South Coast Railway Zone, support for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and continued funding for the Polavaram project through coordination with the Centre.
Listing development works in Mangalagiri, he said projects such as underground drainage, a 100-bed government hospital, temple development and railway station modernisation had been taken up over the past two years. He also appealed to the Railways to provide additional train halts at Mangalagiri station to better serve the growing population and improve regional connectivity.
Modern facilities under Amrit Bharat Scheme
Union Minister for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision of providing world-class railway infrastructure. He said the redeveloped stations preserve local culture while offering modern amenities, including lifts, a second entry and exit gate, improved parking, upgraded platforms and better passenger facilities.
He noted that railway investment in AP had increased after 2014, enabling infrastructure expansion, including doubling and tripling of railway lines.
Rayanapadu stn revamp to boost connectivity
At Rayanapadu, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said AP had received highest allocations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with over 70 stations sanctioned for redevelopment. He said the Rs 25-crore redevelopment of Rayanapadu station would improve regional connectivity.
The MP said several railway overbridges and underpasses were sanctioned in Vijayawada constituency, urged better connectivity and expressed confidence that Amaravati would get rail infrastructure through ongoing development efforts.