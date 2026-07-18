Raise issues concerning State in Parliamnet: CM Chandrababu Naidu to MPs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu directed party MPs to effectively raise issues concerning the State during the upcoming Parliament session while maintaining close coordination with the Centre and NDA allies.

Chairing the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting at his camp office in Undavalli on Friday, the Chief Minister briefed MPs on key issues likely to come up in Parliament.

Naidu sought feedback from MPs on the political support being extended to the Delimitation Bill and directed HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to undertake a detailed study of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which proposes a unified regulatory framework for higher education by replacing the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

He also instructed MPs to strongly counter opposition criticism on sensitive national issues while maintaining coordination with the BJP.

Reviewing the State’s priorities, Naidu briefed MPs on his efforts to secure Central support for major initiatives, including river interlinking, the Purvodaya project, and Viability Gap Funding for infrastructure projects.

He also asked MPs to take up key State issues with the Centre, secure greater financial assistance under Centrally sponsored schemes, and actively communicate the AP government’s welfare and development initiatives to the public.