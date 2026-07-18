Speed up FCV tobacco procurement: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu to Board

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has urged the Tobacco Board to expedite procurement of Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco and ensure remunerative prices for farmers by engaging with tobacco-buying companies.

Reviewing the progress of FCV tobacco procurement on Friday, the Minister said procurement had gathered momentum over the past four days, with nearly 8.5 lakh kg of tobacco being purchased daily. He noted that the highest price currently being offered is `250 per kg, and directed the Tobacco Board to intensify discussions with buyers to secure even better prices for farmers.

Atchannaidu asked Tobacco Board Chairman Chidipothu Yashwant Kumar and Executive Director B Vishwashree to exert effective pressure on purchasing companies to improve price realisation. He instructed officials to hold special consultations with buyers to ensure that even farmers producing lower-grade tobacco receive fair and remunerative prices.

Looking ahead, the Minister said the Agriculture Department, in coordination with the Tobacco Board, would create awareness among farmers to limit FCV tobacco production to around 81 million kg during the 2026-27 season. He said regulating production in line with market demand would help maintain stable and remunerative prices for growers.

The review meeting was attended by Power Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Agriculture Department Director Manjeera Jilani Samoon, and others senior officials.