62.65 lakh children in Andhra to undergo screening for diabetes, hypertension

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will launch a statewide screening programme to detect lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension among children by expanding the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) into RBSK 2.0.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said 62.65 lakh children across the state would undergo 38 comprehensive health screenings aimed at identifying diseases at an early stage and ensuring free treatment for those in need.

Under the programme, health examinations will be held during the 2026-27 financial year for 20.95 lakh children aged 0-6 years enrolled in Anganwadi centres and 41.70 lakh students aged 6-18 years studying in government and government-aided schools.

The screenings are intended to detect congenital defects, deficiencies, diseases, developmental delays, and disabilities at early stage, enabling medical intervention.

The Minister said RBSK 2.0 has significantly expanded the scope of the existing programme by introducing screening for eight new health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, kidney diseases, sleep disorders, developmental delays, and health issues linked to excessive mobile phone usage.

The programme will cover 38 health conditions under four major categories: Defects at Birth, Deficiencies, Diseases, and Developmental Delays including Disabilities.

Screenings will include congenital disorders such as Down syndrome, cleft lip, congenital heart disease, eye and ear defects, nutritional deficiencies including anaemia, vitamin deficiencies, communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as developmental and behavioural disorders such as autism.