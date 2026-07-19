Andhra Chambers holds NPS awareness session for MSMEs, entrepreneurs

VIJAYAWADA: Reinforcing its commitment to the financial well-being of the business community, the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), in association with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), organised an awareness session on the National Pension System (NPS) at Guntur.

The programme aimed to educate entrepreneurs, MSMEs, industry representatives, and professionals on the benefits of the Government of India-backed retirement savings scheme regulated by PFRDA. The session covered key aspects of retirement planning, long-term financial security, tax advantages, and the enrolment process for employers, employees, and self-employed individuals.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic response, with over 80 participants representing diverse sectors of trade and industry. The participants appreciated AP Chambers for organising the programme and recognised the National Pension System as an effective tool for securing the financial future of entrepreneurs, employees, and workers in the MSME sector.

The interactive session also addressed several queries relating to eligibility, contributions, pension benefits, and the enrolment process.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao, President, AP Chambers, said that the Federation remains committed to promoting initiatives that enhance the long-term financial security and social welfare of the business community. He urged members not only to enrol in the National Pension System themselves but also to encourage their employees to take advantage of this important retirement savings initiative.