BJP focuses on grassroots push ahead of Andhra local body polls

VIJAYAWADA: Calling upon BJP workers to gear up for the upcoming local body elections, State BJP president PVN Madhav on Saturday urged the party cadre to be prepared to contest from any seat assigned by the party.

Addressing the State-level organisational meeting, he said the BJP’s immediate focus is to strengthen its grassroots network and ensure the NDA alliance secures a 100% victory in the local body polls.

Madhav said the BJP aims to emerge as a strong political force in Andhra Pradesh through sustained grassroots efforts and asked workers to actively engage with people across villages and urban wards. He said district and Assembly-level coordination meetings of the alliance would further strengthen organisational coordination and election preparedness. Highlighting the Centre’s support to the State,

Madhav urged party workers to effectively communicate key initiatives, including full financial assistance for the Polavaram Project, support for Amaravati’s capital development, the establishment of the South Coast Railway Zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam, and industrial corridors for Rayalaseema. He appealed to BJP workers to popularise the message that ‘Polavaram is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gift to Andhra Pradesh.’