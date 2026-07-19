CM Naidu launches Rs 15,274 crore urban works, calls for net-zero lifestyle

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the objective of the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra initiative is to build a clean, prosperous and sustainable Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged citizens to adopt a net-zero lifestyle by minimising waste generation at the household level, embrace carbon-neutral living and promote rainwater harvesting to recharge groundwater.

Participating in 18th edition of the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra programme at Gudivada in Krishna district on Saturday ,the Chief Minister virtually launched public health and municipal engineering works worth Rs 15,274 crore across 120 Urban Local bodies in the State. He also inspected the Online works monitoring system, visited stalls displaying products made by MEPMA women’s self-help groups, inaugurated Waste-to-Energy plants at Nellore, Kondapalli, Bethamcherla, Kamalapuram, Badvel, Yeleswaram, Narsipatnam and Peddapuram, presented Operation Clean Sweep Awards to several municipalities and corporations and released the Operation Clean Sweep coffee table book.

The Chief Minister said cleanliness is not merely about sweeping roads but about improving the environment and public health. He called upon every citizen to take responsibility for keeping their native place free from garbage and stressed that public participation is essential to achieve the goal of a clean Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparent governance and zero tolerance towards corruption.

The Chief Minister announced that 126 electric autos have already been deployed for door-to-door waste collection and another 1,104 e-autos will soon be added. He said the government will establish waste management plants with Rs 528 crore and set up eight Waste-to-Energy plants across the State.

Referring to legacy waste left untreated over the years, he said the government has already cleared 140 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated garbage and aims to make Andhra Pradesh garbage-free by October 2 through programmes such as Swachh Patham and Operation Clean Sweep.