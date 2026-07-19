CM Naidu launches Rs 15,274 crore urban works, calls for net-zero lifestyle

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the objective of the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra initiative is to build a clean, prosperous and sustainable Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged citizens to adopt a net-zero lifestyle by minimising waste generation at the household level, embrace carbon-neutral living and promote rainwater harvesting to recharge groundwater.
Participating in 18th edition of the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra programme at Gudivada in Krishna district on Saturday ,the Chief Minister virtually launched public health and municipal engineering works worth Rs 15,274 crore across 120 Urban Local bodies in the State. He also inspected the Online works monitoring system, visited stalls displaying products made by MEPMA women’s self-help groups, inaugurated Waste-to-Energy plants at Nellore, Kondapalli, Bethamcherla, Kamalapuram, Badvel, Yeleswaram, Narsipatnam and Peddapuram, presented Operation Clean Sweep Awards to several municipalities and corporations and released the Operation Clean Sweep coffee table book.
The Chief Minister said cleanliness is not merely about sweeping roads but about improving the environment and public health. He called upon every citizen to take responsibility for keeping their native place free from garbage and stressed that public participation is essential to achieve the goal of a clean Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparent governance and zero tolerance towards corruption.
The Chief Minister announced that 126 electric autos have already been deployed for door-to-door waste collection and another 1,104 e-autos will soon be added. He said the government will establish waste management plants with Rs 528 crore and set up eight Waste-to-Energy plants across the State.
Referring to legacy waste left untreated over the years, he said the government has already cleared 140 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated garbage and aims to make Andhra Pradesh garbage-free by October 2 through programmes such as Swachh Patham and Operation Clean Sweep.
Recalling the water crisis in the Krishna Delta 12 years ago, the Chief Minister said the Pattiseema Project was completed within 12 months to divert Godavari waters to the Krishna Delta. Despite a 48 percent rainfall deficit this year and limited inflows into Prakasam Barrage, Pattiseema is ensuring irrigation water to the Delta, he said. So far, 450 TMC of water has been transferred through the project, creating wealth worth nearly Rs 50,000 crore.
He said the government remained steadfast despite attempts to obstruct the project and added that once the Polavaram Project is completed, water would flow to the Delta by gravity. He reiterated the government’s commitment to interlink rivers from Vamsadhara to Penna to permanently address drought in the State.
The Chief Minister said the government continues to implement welfare programmes despite financial constraints. He announced that funds under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme would be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts between July 22 and July 24. He also announced financial assistance for Anganwadi workers and personnel engaged in the Swachh Andhra programme. The Chief Minister alleged that the previous government had pushed the State into decline and remarked that the people ‘cleansed political garbage’ in the 2024 elections through their vote.
He expressed concern over criminal tendencies in politics, conspiracies and the circulation of obscene content on social media.
He said objectionable posts targeting the family members of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan cannot be defended in the name of freedom of expression. He asserted that the government would not tolerate anyone who disrupts public peace or takes the law into their own hands.
Referring to recent incidents, he said prompt action was taken in a case involving the alleged misconduct of a Telugu Desam Party worker in Guntur, including suspension from the party, arrest and legal proceedings.