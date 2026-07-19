ISO certification recognises governance reforms in 23 Andhra gram panchayats

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty-three gram panchayats across Andhra Pradesh have been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification, marking a significant milestone in strengthening quality governance and public service delivery at the grassroots.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Pawan Kalyan said the achievement is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh and reflects the Coalition Government’s commitment to establishing strong systems for transparent, accountable and people-centric rural governance.

The certified gram panchayats include Dharmasagaram, Kanekall, Kakkalapalli, Pileru, Medarametla, Karvetinagar, Ravulapalem, Komargiripatnam, Komaripalem, Gonegandla, Pasupula, Podalakuru, Edlapadu, Kurupam, Pamuru, Chamathuru, Santhabommali, Menakuru, SR Puram, Vellanki, Kondapalem, Chipurapalli and Ganapavaram.

Pawan Kalyan congratulated the Gram Panchayats for securing the globally recognised certification and appreciated the dedicated efforts of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department officials and field-level staff who worked towards achieving the milestone.

He said the State government has implemented several governance reforms, including Citizen Charters, robust grievance redressal systems, improved drinking water facilities, disabled-friendly infrastructure, public information boards, digitisation of records, scientific document management, office cleanliness, efficient asset management, fire safety measures, internal audits, continuous staff training and regular performance reviews to ensure quality public services.

Pawan Kalyan said ISO 9001:2015 certification is not merely a recognition but an international benchmark for transparent, accountable and citizen-centric governance. He expressed confidence that these 23 gram panchayats would inspire the State’s over 13,000 gram panchayats to adopt similar best practices and raise governance standards across rural Andhra Pradesh.

He reiterated that the coalition government remains committed to transforming AP into a national model for rural development and good governance through strong institutional system.