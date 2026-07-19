Minister Durgesh invites tourism investments in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh is the safest destination for tourism investments in the country, and urged domestic tour operators to partner with the state to build new circuits and packages.

Addressing the ‘All India Chapter Chairmen Meeting 2026’ of ADTOI New Delhi, Durgesh said under CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the coalition government is positioning tourism as a strategic economic engine. He noted that tourism has been granted industry status, with single-window clearances, PPP opportunities and assurance of no political interference.

The minister announced 7 priority tourism hubs: Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota and Tirupati, covering spiritual, coastal, eco, Buddhist and rural tourism.

Calling tour operators the real drivers of tourism, Durgesh proposed 7 action points for ADTOI: promote 2 AP circuits per chapter, create 3/5/7 day packages, conduct familiarisation tours, set up feedback mechanisms, give AP priority in digital catalogs, run joint campaigns on festivals and culture, and train local guides, homestays and women SHGs.

He stressed that packages must offer experiences of AP’s culture and crafts- Kalamkari, Kondapalli toys, Etikoppaka, Uppada-Dharmavaram handlooms and Araku coffee- not just sightseeing. New homestays, eco-lodges, caravan and adventure tourism are being fast-tracked to extend benefits to villages and tribal areas.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and ADTOI National President Ved Khanna attended. Durgesh concluded his 3-day Delhi tour and left for Jaipur.