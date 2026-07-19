Minister Lokesh calls on Dy CM Pawan, wishes speedy recovery

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday visited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is recuperating at his Hyderabad residence after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in Mumbai.

Pawan Kalyan was recently discharged from the hospital following the surgery and is currently resting at home as advised by doctors.

During the visit, Lokesh wished the Deputy Chief Minister a speedy recovery and advised him to follow medical advice and take adequate rest. He also enquired about the shoulder injury, the complications that led to the surgery, and his post-operative recovery.

Stating that he had a productive and insightful discussion with Lokesh at his residence, Pawan Kalyan said Lokesh shared the outcomes of his recent visit to South Korea and the encouraging response from global investors, and the concerted efforts underway to attract high-value investments.

“Lokesh also enquired about my health following my shoulder surgery and conveyed his warm wishes for my speedy recovery. I deeply appreciate his thoughtful gesture of bringing the sacred prasadam and a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durgamma from Vijayawada. I sincerely thank him for his concern and warm wishes. I wish him continued success in his efforts towards the progress and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh,” Pawan Kalyan posted on X.