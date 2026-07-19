Omicron RF.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Omicron RF.5 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected in Andhra Pradesh following genome sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples.

The variant was identified after four COVID-19 positive samples collected from Kadapa district were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing. The results confirmed the presence of the Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav discussed the sequencing results received from Pune and assessed the State’s COVID-19 preparedness.

Director of Medical Education Dr Vishnuvardhan said the World Health Organisation (WHO) is monitoring RF.5 as part of its vigil programme. He said it has been reported in Singapore and several Southeast Asian countries but stressed that evidence does not indicate that RF.5 poses a greater health risk than others.

He said the symptoms associated with RF.5 are similar to those seen in other Omicron sub-variants and include sore throat, cough, fever, headache, runny or blocked nose, fatigue, and body pains. The Health Department said AP is prepared to respond to any Covid cases.