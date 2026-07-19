PM Modi to inaugurate Andhra's Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1

VIJAYAWADA: Announcing that the Bhogapuram International Airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Bhogapuram International Airport will transform the North Andhra region’s economic landscape. He stated that the airport would create new opportunities and significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of the region.

The airport project, which was initiated during the Telugu Desam Party government in 2014, was expedited by the present NDA coalition government and completed within two years.The State Government is planning to organize the inauguration on a grand scale befitting the landmark project.

As part of the preparations, Chief Minister Naidu conducted a high-level review meeting on Saturday on the arrangements for the inaugural programme.

The Chief Minister said Bhogapuram International Airport will be a game changer for the development of North Andhra. It will create new opportunities that will transform the lives of ordinary people and accelerate economic activity. Beyond providing better connectivity, the airport will serve as a catalyst for tourism, industrial development and economic growth.

It will play a pivotal role in the Visakhapatnam Economic Region. Just as the Shamshabad International Airport transformed Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, Bhogapuram Airport will bring similar transformational change to North Andhra region, the Chief Minister said.