RAW NTR denies political links, defends social service mission

TIRUPATI: Amid tight police security, the organisers of the RAW NTR service organisation on Saturday held a press conference in Tirupati, dismissing allegations that the group has political links or hidden motives behind its activities.

Police maintained a strong presence at the venue following complaints from certain groups alleging misuse of actor Jr NTR’s image and political intentions behind the organisation’s proposed ‘Ooru Wada’ initiative. Despite the controversy, the organisers went ahead with the scheduled media interaction.

Addressing reporters, RAW NTR founder Sai Roop said the organisation is a non-political social service platform formed to channel the enthusiasm of Jr NTR fans towards community welfare. Rejecting claims on social media about political backing and a ₹100-crore funding network, he termed them baseless and asserted that the organisation functions transparently with the support of volunteers.

Explaining the ‘Ooru Wada’ initiative, Sai Roop said it aims to encourage youth participation in community service, create awareness against social evils such as drug abuse, identify unresolved civic issues in villages and towns through local committees, and bring them to the government’s notice for early resolution.

He said the programme would be launched on a pilot basis in NTR district.