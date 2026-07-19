Vikram-1 showcases VSEZ’s tech ecosystem

VISAKHAPATNAM: The successful launch of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class launch vehicle, has highlighted the role played by the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) in supporting India’s emerging private space industry, with Skyroot Aerospace’s manufacturing facility operating from a Special Economic Zone under its administrative jurisdiction.

Skyroot Aerospace set up its manufacturing unit in 2021 at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park Special Economic Zone in Hyderabad, which comes under the administrative jurisdiction of VSEZ.

Vikram-1 was successfully launched on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota under Mission Aagaman. All four stages performed as planned and the onboard payloads were deployed into orbit.

Developed to carry payloads of up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit, the rocket features an all-carbon composite structure and in-house propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid boosters.

The maiden flight carried technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot’s own SCOPE experiment.

In a statement, VSEZ said the success of Vikram-1 demonstrated the capability of the Special Economic Zone ecosystem in supporting globally competitive, technology-driven manufacturing through enabling infrastructure and a conducive policy environment.

It added that the achievement underscored the growing role of SEZs in attracting investments in aerospace, defence, electronics and advanced manufacturing while contributing to the country’s efforts to strengthen indigenous manufacturing and innovation.