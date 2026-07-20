AP gears up to combat Omicron RF.5

VIJAYAWADA: Following a sporadic rise in Covid-19 cases in the State, the Health Department has sounded an alert across all districts to review preparedness, disease surveillance, and management protocols.
Authorities have confirmed that while cases remain sporadic, four recent fatalities have been reported, all involving patients with severe pre-existing comorbidities.
The alert follows the detection of the Omicron RF.5 subvariant in recent positive samples, confirmed by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav. The variant was identified after the positive samples from Kadapa district were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genome sequencing.
Following the arrival of the lab results, the Health Minister held a telephonic review with top health officials to assess the State’s latest epidemiological situation, and issued an official statement.
Director of Medical Education Dr Vishnuvardhan stated that RF.5 is a natural evolutionary sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (descending via the JN.1, LF.7, and PY.1.1.1 branches) and is not a recombinant strain. While it has seen a recent surge in Singapore and Southeast Asia, WHO is keeping it under routine genomic surveillance.
Experts advise caution as AP reports mild Covid cases, 4 fatalities
“Based on available global scientific data, there is no evidence to suggest that RF.5 is more dangerous or severe than other previously known Omicron variants. The symptoms remain identical, including sore throat, cough, fever, headache, runny or blocked nose, fatigue, and body aches. Basic alertness is sufficient; there is absolutely no cause for alarm,” Dr Vishnuvardhan asserted.
Weighing in on the clinical outlook, Dr S Bala Raju, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Andhra Pradesh, stated that the clinical progression of the current variant remains mild for the general, healthy population, with transmission rates showing no indicators of a rapid surge. However, he cautioned that the virus presents a significantly higher risk to the geriatric demographic, and individuals with critical pre-existing comorbidities.
According to Dr Bala Raju, a pulmonologist, special clinical attention must be given to patients susceptible to multi-organ vulnerabilities, particularly those suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), cardiac complications, asthma, and tuberculosis (TB).
To mitigate transmission and prevent the exacerbation of respiratory symptoms, Dr Bala Raju advised strict adherence to standard isolation protocols, and the consistent use of face masks. Citizens are also advised to minimise unnecessary travel and frequent exposure to crowded environments to limit viral shedding. Clinically, standard antipyretic intervention using Paracetamol is recommended for the symptomatic management of high fevers.
Medical experts also noted that as seasonal transitions—specifically from summer to rainy or winter periods—naturally depress systemic immunity, there must be an enhanced focus on immune-supportive strategies. Dr Bala Raju emphasised that dietary and fluid management play a critical role in symptomatic care. Patients are advised to consume warm fluids, including clear soups and green tea, to soothe the upper respiratory tract. Regular consumption of turmeric-infused milk is highly recommended due to its natural antiseptic and antiviral properties.
Conversely, he advised patients to restrict the intake of non-vegetarian food and heavily processed outside meals. It is critical to avoid chilled beverages and cold food products entirely, as these items are known to aggravate respiratory symptoms and trigger clinical flare-ups.
Providing a statistical brief, Health Secretary G Veerapandian stated that a total of 12 Covid-19 cases have been registered in the State during the current spell from June 26 to July 16. Of the 12 infected individuals, four fatalities have been reported—three from Kadapa and one from Kakinada. All four deceased patients suffered from severe, long-standing pre-existing conditions, including chronic high BP, diabetes, kidney disease, and other major ailments.
The State’s first case of the year was recorded in Kadapa on June 26. Between July 1 and July 16, another 11 cases were detected, including two close contacts of existing patients. Officials noted that cases are scattered across different mandals and regions, with no localised clustering.
A district-wise break-up reveals that Kadapa recorded the highest count with 8 cases, Guntur 2, while Visakhapatnam and Kakinada registered 1 each. Between June 26 and July 15, a total of 67 diagnostic tests were conducted in the State, yielding 11 positive results, while one additional case involving a resident of Kakinada was detected during a screening at CMC Vellore in Tamil Nadu. Currently, three patients are in home isolation, two are undergoing treatment at hospitals, and three have recovered and been discharged.
Nationally, 339 Covid-19 cases have been recorded across India since July 1.
Kerala leads the national tally with 115 cases, followed by Karnataka (64), Maharashtra (43), Tamil Nadu (39), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (18), Delhi (18), and Rajasthan (12).
Official sources revealed that all districts were formally alerted on July 10 regarding Covid-19 safety protocols.
A high-level review meeting was subsequently conducted on July 18 involving all district Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) teams and sanitation wings to streamline ongoing response activities.
As part of the active containment strategy, rapid response teams (RRTs) at both the district and State levels are deployed to monitor disease trends, and conduct tight community-level surveillance. Medical and paramedical staff have also kicked off public awareness campaigns to check transmission.
To counter any surge, the health administration has ramped up procurement of essential medical diagnostics and logistics.
While RT-PCR kits are positioned at designated laboratories, rapid test kits are being distributed up to the Primary Health Care (PHC) level. Additional procurement of testing materials, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and critical drugs is underway to avoid shortages at secondary and tertiary hospitals.