AP gears up to combat Omicron RF.5

VIJAYAWADA: Following a sporadic rise in Covid-19 cases in the State, the Health Department has sounded an alert across all districts to review preparedness, disease surveillance, and management protocols.

Authorities have confirmed that while cases remain sporadic, four recent fatalities have been reported, all involving patients with severe pre-existing comorbidities.

The alert follows the detection of the Omicron RF.5 subvariant in recent positive samples, confirmed by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav. The variant was identified after the positive samples from Kadapa district were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genome sequencing.

Following the arrival of the lab results, the Health Minister held a telephonic review with top health officials to assess the State’s latest epidemiological situation, and issued an official statement.

Director of Medical Education Dr Vishnuvardhan stated that RF.5 is a natural evolutionary sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (descending via the JN.1, LF.7, and PY.1.1.1 branches) and is not a recombinant strain. While it has seen a recent surge in Singapore and Southeast Asia, WHO is keeping it under routine genomic surveillance.