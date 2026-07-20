AP poised to turn into AI-powered tourism destination

VIJAYAWADA: In an interesting move and a major step towards transforming the tourists’ experience, the State government has launched an ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) powered tourism initiative aimed at making the State the first AI-driven tourism destination in the country. Also, the government is planning to use the new initiative to be used widely for the upcoming major event Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027.

“With this new initiative, visitors no longer need to search for guides to learn about a temple or tourist destination. By simply scanning a QR code installed at various places in the temple premises with their mobile phones, they can access information in their preferred language. The AI system provides details about the history and significance of the location, highlights nearby attractions, and even helps visitors plan their travel itinerary,” said the Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking to TNIE, he said the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) has signed a three-year strategic agreement recently with a leading travel technology company Explurger to deploy its “NiVU AI” (Neural Intelligence Vernacular Unified Model) platform. The technology had already been successfully tested through pilot projects at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri. Hundreds of devotees have been using the AI service daily to learn about the temples’ history, rituals and significance in their preferred languages, receiving encouraging responses.