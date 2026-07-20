Canara Bank sanctions Rs 393 cr loans

VIJAYAWADA: Public sector lender Canara Bank has sanctioned loans worth Rs 393.17 crore to beneficiaries across priority sectors in State, supporting entrepreneurship, livelihood generation and economic empowerment, Managing Director and CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh said.

Speaking at a Credit Outreach Programme organised by the State Level Bankers’ Committee, Singh said the Bank reaffirmed its commitment to financial inclusion and inclusive development.

Alongside loan sanctions, Canara Bank extended Rs 36.85 lakh in Corporate Social Responsibility assistance for community welfare initiatives, underscoring its focus on social impact beyond banking.

The support is expected to strengthen MSMEs, agriculture, allied activities and self-employment ventures, generating jobs, raising incomes and contributing to sustainable growth across the State.

Singh said the Bank will continue fostering entrepreneurship and inclusive growth.