Eight held for grabbing land worth Rs 3-4 crore

SRIKAKULAM: The Srikakulam Rural Police arrested eight persons for allegedly grabbing around 900 square yards land at the Balaga area of Srikakulam town. The gang tried to erect a fencing to the land and sell it.
The value of the land is estimated at around Rs 3-4 crore and registered the land illegally by using the forged documents, fake death certificates, and fabricated succession certificates.
The arrested persons have been identified as Adabala alias Andavarapu Rajini, Telugu Satish Kumar, Salipilli Lakshmana Rao, Mudadla Upendra Kumar, Jeguripati Upendra Rao, Mamidi Gopalakrishna, Sambana Sambasiva Rao, and Kona Peddiraju (Document Writer). Speaking at a press conference, Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy on Sunday said that the disputed property is about 900 square yards located in Survey No. 35/13, plots 84, 85 and 86 of Sri Satya Sai Nagar Layout, Chapuram Gram Panchayat, Balaga area in Srikakulam Town.
The complainant Jai Shankar’s father, Katta Kanaka Lingeswara Rao, had purchased the land in 1988 and 1992 from Andavarapu Govindarajulu. Since the son resides in Hyderabad for work, the land remained vacant, which the accused tried to exploit, SP added. The family members noticed that some gang members tried to erect fencing and lodged a complaint to the police.
The police during the course of investigation, noticed the illegal activity and arrested eight members.
SP said that the accused collected original link documents in the name of Andavarapu Govindarajulu, the actual land owner who is still alive, and fabricated a fake death certificate claiming he had died.
Using this, they created a forged FMC family certificate showing Adabala (Andavarapu) Rajini as the sole heir.
SP Maheswara Reddy said the gang prepared bogus registration papers to sell the land. Srikakulam Rural Police conducted a detailed investigation and identified 13 persons involved in the conspiracy. The SP said former Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is accused A6, his wife Tammineni Vani is A7,Muddada Upendra Kumar is A9. The SP said the investigation is under way regarding A6, A7, A9 and others. if their involvement is there the other accused will also be arrested said the SP.
The SP said the investigation further revealed that the land was registered (Buyer) in the name of Thammineni Venkata Sriramulu Chiranjeevi Nag alias Nani son of former YSRCP leader and former Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.
“Thammineni Seetharam and his son and wife Thammineni Vani colluded with the gang land, and it is confirmed that Seetharam, his son and his wife will be arrested for their involvement,” SP Maheswara Reddy said.
SP also said “Boddepalli Aruna, the then Sub-Registrar of Amadalavalasa will also be arrested for registering the land without proper document verification.” He said four witness signatures for land registration were taken from faculty members of Thammineni Seetharam’s private college. Police also seized fake rubber stamps and mobile phones used in the conspiracy.