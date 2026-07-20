Eight held for grabbing land worth Rs 3-4 crore

SRIKAKULAM: The Srikakulam Rural Police arrested eight persons for allegedly grabbing around 900 square yards land at the Balaga area of Srikakulam town. The gang tried to erect a fencing to the land and sell it.

The value of the land is estimated at around Rs 3-4 crore and registered the land illegally by using the forged documents, fake death certificates, and fabricated succession certificates.

The arrested persons have been identified as Adabala alias Andavarapu Rajini, Telugu Satish Kumar, Salipilli Lakshmana Rao, Mudadla Upendra Kumar, Jeguripati Upendra Rao, Mamidi Gopalakrishna, Sambana Sambasiva Rao, and Kona Peddiraju (Document Writer). Speaking at a press conference, Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy on Sunday said that the disputed property is about 900 square yards located in Survey No. 35/13, plots 84, 85 and 86 of Sri Satya Sai Nagar Layout, Chapuram Gram Panchayat, Balaga area in Srikakulam Town.

The complainant Jai Shankar’s father, Katta Kanaka Lingeswara Rao, had purchased the land in 1988 and 1992 from Andavarapu Govindarajulu. Since the son resides in Hyderabad for work, the land remained vacant, which the accused tried to exploit, SP added. The family members noticed that some gang members tried to erect fencing and lodged a complaint to the police.

The police during the course of investigation, noticed the illegal activity and arrested eight members.

SP said that the accused collected original link documents in the name of Andavarapu Govindarajulu, the actual land owner who is still alive, and fabricated a fake death certificate claiming he had died.

Using this, they created a forged FMC family certificate showing Adabala (Andavarapu) Rajini as the sole heir.