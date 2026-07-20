Elephant herd destroys crops, sparks panic across Vizianagaram villages

VIZIANAGARAM: Fear has gripped several villages in Therlam and Bobbili mandals of Vizianagaram district as the herd consisting of eight elephants has created havoc by destroying stranded crops of maize and paddy in the district.

The wild elephants entered Vizianagaram district and strayed into Kusumuru and Nandabalaga areas of Therlam mandal from Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Saturday, causing significant damage to standing crops.

Later, the wild elephants entered Karada village of Bobbili mandal on Sunday. Based on the local’s information, Vizianagaram range forest officials sounded high-alert in Karada and surrounding villages to avoid man-animal conflict. However, the residents of Karada and neighboring villages are scared to go to their farmlands due to the roaming of wild elephants.

A herd consisting of eight wild elephants have been creating havoc by damaging the standing crops and scaring the locals in various parts of Parvathipuram mandal for the past few months. They crossed the Parvathipuram-Manyam district and recently entered Vizianagaram district in search of food. Farm labourers, farmers and villagers in Therlam and Bobbili mandals are panicked with wild elephants roaming and creating havoc.