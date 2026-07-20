Four killed, one injured as car rams lorry

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed and another sustained grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry on National Highway-16 near Gandigundam in Anandapuram mandal on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Palagani Ramanjineyulu (52), Sk Miravali (56), M. Bhavani Shankar (11) and the driver, Srinu, all residents of the Narasaraopet region in Palnadu district. Another occupant, M. Chandrasekhar, suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Bheemunipatnam for treatment. He is reportedly employed as a manager at a nursing home in Narasaraopet.

According to the police, the five occupants were travelling from Inumella village in Ipur mandal of Palnadu district to attend a family function in Tekkali of Srikakulam district when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the car, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, crashed into a lorry moving ahead on the highway. The impact was severe, leaving the front portion of the car completely crushed.

Police personnel, with the assistance of residents, extricated the victims from the mangled vehicle. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials said over-speeding and driver fatigue could be the reasons for the mishap. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu expressed condolences to the bereaved families.