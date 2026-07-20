Andhra Pradesh

Govt turning Ramayapatnam Port project into scam: Jagan Mohan Reddy

He pointed to major industrial projects tied to Ramayapatnam Port, such as BPCL’s Rs 1 lakh crore greenfield refinery, Indosol Solar’s giga-scale manufacturing plant, and JSW Steel’s berths to support its Kadapa steel plant.
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan ReddyPhoto |IANS
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP government of turning the Ramayapatnam Port project into a ‘scam,’ alleging that disinvestment terms are heavily tilted against the State. In a post on X, Jagan contrasted the YSRCP’s earlier efforts to advance port-led development with what he described as fiscal imprudence under the current dispensation. He highlighted that during the YSRCP’s tenure, crucial groundwork for Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports was completed — including land procurement, statutory approvals, financial closure, and EPC contracts.

He pointed to major industrial projects tied to Ramayapatnam Port, such as BPCL’s Rs 1 lakh crore greenfield refinery, Indosol Solar’s giga-scale manufacturing plant, and JSW Steel’s berths to support its Kadapa steel plant.

Jagan Mohan Reddy
Ramayapatnam port