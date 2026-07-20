Govt turning Ramayapatnam Port project into scam: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP government of turning the Ramayapatnam Port project into a ‘scam,’ alleging that disinvestment terms are heavily tilted against the State. In a post on X, Jagan contrasted the YSRCP’s earlier efforts to advance port-led development with what he described as fiscal imprudence under the current dispensation. He highlighted that during the YSRCP’s tenure, crucial groundwork for Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports was completed — including land procurement, statutory approvals, financial closure, and EPC contracts.

He pointed to major industrial projects tied to Ramayapatnam Port, such as BPCL’s Rs 1 lakh crore greenfield refinery, Indosol Solar’s giga-scale manufacturing plant, and JSW Steel’s berths to support its Kadapa steel plant.