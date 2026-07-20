Kadapa pushes IT growth, eyes industrial hub status

KADAPA: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an IT Infrastructure Portal to connect investors with available commercial properties and land, aiming to accelerate technology sector growth and create jobs.

District authorities have urged property owners in Kadapa to register their assets and seize emerging opportunities. The portal, itinfra.ap.gov.in, allows owners of vacant floors office spaces, and open land to lease or sell directly to IT companies, startups, Global Capability Centres and other firms. Registration is free.

The government is pursuing its goal of transforming Kadapa into a comprehensive industrial hub by establishing an industrial park in every Assembly constituency. The district already has a strong base of MSMEs alongside key industries.

Dalmia Cement recently announced a `3,100 crore expansion, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the `16,350 crore JSW Rayalaseema steel plant at Sunnapurallapalle. Investments are also flowing into renewable energy, textiles, engineering and mineral‑based industries.

Officials said the Kopparthy Electronic Manufacturing Cluster is expanding in phases and expected to attract more national and international firms.

Collector Sridhar Cherukuri said IT arrivals would generate employement for local youth, expressing confidence the portal would help establish Kadapa as a leading IT destination.