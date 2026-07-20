Long-overdue Meghadri Gedda upgrade comes into focus now

It is imperative to keep all 6 Meghadri spillway gates fully operational: Official

The reservoir receives inflows from the Meghadri Gedda, Narava Gedda and Korramma Gedda streams, besides nearly 60 upstream tanks. Once Polavaram water is diverted into the system and drying periods of heavy rainfall, officials expect inflows to increase, making the operation of all six spillway gates essential for effective reservoir management.

An official of the Water Resources Department, speaking on condition of anonymity explained that the recommendation is part of a forward-looking preparedness plan rather than a response to any immediate structural concern. “With additional water expected from the Polavaram project and heavy inflows during heavy rainfall, it is important that all spillway gates are fully operational so surplus inflows can be regulated efficiently whenever required,” the official noted.

The department had initially prepared a proposal of Rs 5.75 crore to replace the two non-functional gates after former District Collector indicated that funding could be explored through the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). However, following a detailed technical assessment, the Central Designs Organisation recommended replacing all six gates instead of undertaking partial repairs. The revised proposal, estimated to cost Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore, also includes replacement of the roller assemblies and stop-log arrangements. Once approved, fabrication and installation are expected to take about six to seven months.

Officials acknowledged that financial constraints have delayed the project over the years. They pointed out that even routine maintenance activities such as repainting the gates have been difficult because of limited funds.

According to department records, GVMC, which draws around 1.28 million cubic feet of drinking water every day from the reservoir, has pending dues exceeding Rs 50 crore.