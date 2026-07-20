Political parties gear up for local body elections in Nellore

NELLORE: The district is preparing for a crucial round of local body elections that could reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2029 Assembly polls.

The state government is expected to begin the process with municipalities, but disputes over ward delimitation and municipal boundaries continue to cast uncertainty over the schedule in key urban local bodies, including Nellore Municipal Corporation, Gudur and Kavali.

Political parties view the municipal, ZPTC, MPTC and panchayat elections as a key indicator of public sentiment. The ruling alliance plans to highlight governance achievements over the past two years, while the opposition YSRCP hopes to regain momentum.

The current council of Nellore Municipal Corporation completes its term on November 22, though the government can call elections up to six months earlier. Gudur Municipality has been without elected representatives since June 2019, following its upgradation to Grade-I status and the merger of five gram panchayats. Residents of Chillakuru and Chennur challenged the merger in the High Court, which granted interim relief, stalling elections. The case remains pending, though supporters of the local MLA expect polls this time.

Kavali Municipality has also not gone to the polls since 2019 due to litigation over the merger of Chowdaripalem Gram Panchayat. Villagers alleged political motives and secured a court stay.

The issue was recently resolved after both sides agreed to retain Chowdaripalem as a separate gram panchayat and withdrew the case.

There are no significant legal obstacles to elections in Atmakur and Buchireddypalem municipalities. Officials said the number of ZPTC and MPTC constituencies in Nellore district is likely to decrease following district reorganisation, with ZPTC seats expected to drop to 34.

Meanwhile, elections are likely to be held as usual for nearly 700 gram panchayats across the district.