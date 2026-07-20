Registration Seva Kendras under PPP model soon

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards modernising property registration services, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to establish Registration Seva Kendras (RSKs) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, introducing a technology-driven single-window system aimed at making registrations faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly.

Inspired by the Passport Seva Kendra model, the initiative seeks to reshape the delivery of registration services through digital technology, improved infrastructure, and streamlined procedures while retaining statutory powers with the government.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad recently issued GO 396 approving the establishment of 26 Registration Seva Kendras, one in each district headquarters except Polavaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. The proposed centres will function as Sub-Registrar Offices, offering services such as Anywhere Registration, advance slot booking, integrated online payments, Public Data Entry and time-bound delivery of registered documents through a single-window system.

Notably, the Registration and Stamps Department is one of the busiest public-facing departments, handling a large volume of property transactions every year. Although several services have already been digitised, citizens often continue to face delays, multiple visits to registration offices and dependence on intermediaries. The RSK initiative has been designed to address these challenges by creating model registration centres equipped with modern infrastructure, digital workflow and citizen-friendly facilities.

The new system will enable citizens to book appointments in advance, make integrated online payments and submit document details electronically before registration through the Public Data Entry system.