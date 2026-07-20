RF.5 is neither new nor unusual viral variant: Govt docs

VIJAYAWADA: Following the detection of the Omicron RF.5 subvariant in the State, the Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) has issued a public information update to dispel anxieties and streamline safety measures. Presenting global epidemiological data, the association explicitly stated that there is no cause for public panic.

In its advisory, the APGDA clarified that RF.5 is neither a new nor an unusual viral variant. Globally, the subvariant was first detected in the United States in August 2025. Since its emergence, cases have been reported in more than 20 countries, with approximately 470 RF.5 genome sequences uploaded to the scientific repository, GISAID.

Highlighting current clinical data, the association emphasised that there is no evidence suggesting the RF.5 subvariant causes more severe disease than other circulating Omicron lineages. Health authorities continue to closely monitor its progression through routine surveillance.

Tips to stay protected

Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap or use alcohol-based sanitisers

Etiquette: Cover the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Masking: Wear face masks if experiencing respiratory symptoms or when visiting healthcare facilities

High-risk groups: Elderly people, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses must take extra precautions

Medical care: Seek professional medical advice immediately if fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing develops