SCoR PCOM inspects stns, reviews infra projects

VIJAYAWADA: Vineet Kumar, Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM), South Coast Railway (SCoR), conducted an extensive inspection of stations and infrastructure projects between Duvvada, Kovvur and Godavari on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Suresh Reddy, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Vijayawada Division, to review operational efficiency and monitor developmental works.

The inspection covered Thadi, Anakapalle, Bayyavaram, Gullipadu, Gollaprolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations, with emphasis on redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Rajahmundry, Anakapalle and Samalkot. Kumar reviewed passenger amenity projects and stressed timely completion with high-quality standards.

Traffic facility works aimed at enhancing train operations and sectional capacity were also assessed. The PCOM examined measures to improve efficiency and facilitate smoother train movements.

A major focus was preparedness for the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaram. Kumar inspected passenger amenity and infrastructure works at Rajahmundry, Kovvur and Godavari stations, directing officials to expedite projects and ensure adequate arrangements for pilgrims and passengers.

He instructed officials to uphold the highest standards of safety, quality and operational excellence. SCoR reiterated its commitment to strengthening infrastructure, enhancing passenger facilities and completing projects on time to meet operational needs and public events such as Pushkaram.