Spate of murders alarms Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A spate of brutal murders in Tirupati and Chittoor districts over the past 10 days has raised concern over violent crime in the region. Five cases claiming seven lives have been reported, with motives ranging from family disputes and illicit relationships to personal enmity, robbery and even a quarrel over a motorcycle.

The first incident occurred in Tirupati on July 9, when Muniratnam (50) and Manikanta were hacked to death during a marriage mediation. Police said the attack stemmed from a long-standing family feud. The accused were arrested soon after.

In another case under Tirupati Rural limits, a painter was murdered at Voteru village after refusing to hand over his motorcycle. Two accused were later arrested.

An elderly woman was also found murdered at her Jayanagar residence, with police suspecting robbery for gold ornaments, case remains unsolved.

Chittoor witnessed two sensational murders. At Kuppam, a man was killed during a temple visit in a conspiracy involving his wife and her alleged paramour. Six accused were arrested.

Two days later, an elderly couple was ambushed and murdered at Ramakuppam, allegedly masterminded by their grandson over personal enmity. Police said the murders underline a disturbing pattern of domestic disputes, illicit ties and trivial quarrels escalating into fatal violence. While most cases have been solved swiftly, officials admitted the frequency of killings poses a challenge.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said surveillance, patrolling and intelligence gathering have been intensified across both districts to prevent violent crime and ensure prompt detection of serious offences.