186 SSC, 38 Intermediate toppers of 2025-26 honoured in AP's Palnadu district.

GUNTUR: The ‘Shining Stars–2026’ Awards Grand Ceremony was held with great splendour at Bhuvanachandra Town Hall, Narasaraopet, Palnadu district to honour outstanding students of the 2025–26 academic year.

A total of 224 meritorious students were felicitated — 186 from Class X and 38 from Intermediate — for securing top marks in public examinations. Each awardee received Rs 20,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal, and a certificate of appreciation.

Among the Class X awardees, 81 students from government schools (38 boys and 43 girls) and 105 students from private schools (30 boys and 75 girls) were recognised. In Intermediate, 9 students from government colleges (3 boys and 6 girls) and 29 students from private colleges (5 boys and 24 girls) were honoured.

Officials highlighted Palanadu district’s academic achievements, noting an 87.5% pass rate in SSC exams, placing the district 12th in the state, and a 77% pass rate in Intermediate exams, securing 14th place statewide.

The ceremony was presided over by local MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu, with participation from legislators GV Anjaneyulu, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, MLC Marri Rajasekhar, and state corporation chairpersons including Gonuguntla Koteshwar Rao, Gangadhar, and Manjula Reddy.

Speakers credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for reforms aimed at strengthening government schools and promoting learning.