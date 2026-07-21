Andhra Pradesh liquor transport scam: Three, including first accused, in SIT custody

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor transport scam took custody of three key accused - former APSBCL Managing Director Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy (A1), Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy (A4), and Karumuri Sunil (A8) - after obtaining a prisoner transit (PT) warrant on Monday.

The three were brought to Vijayawada from Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad for further interrogation in connection with the alleged irregularities in liquor transportation contracts.

Following their arrival, the accused underwent mandatory medical examinations before being produced before the ACB Court in Vijayawada.

The court remanded all three to judicial custody for two weeks and directed that they be lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail after the completion of the legal formalities.

According to the SIT’s remand report, the accused allegedly caused a loss of about Rs 192 crore to the State exchequer by manipulating liquor transportation tenders.

Officials investigating the case alleged that the tender process was deliberately changed from a decentralised system to a centralised model without obtaining mandatory t approval from the State government.