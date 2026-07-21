AP document writers launch statewide pen-down strike opposing G.O. 396

VIJAYAWADA: Registration services across Andhra Pradesh came to a near standstill on Monday as document writers launched a statewide pen-down strike demanding the withdrawal of G.O. Ms. No. 396 and the proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The strike disrupted property registrations at all 296 Sub-Registrar Offices, leaving thousands of people unable to complete land, property and mortgage transactions.

The document writers have announced that the pen-down strike will continue until July 31, spanning 10 days, unless the government withdraws G.O. 396 and initiates talks.

The agitation is expected to have a significant impact on the state’s registration revenue if the deadlock continues.

The Registration Department, one of the state’s major revenue-generating departments, earns around Rs 10,000 to 12,000 crore annually, with an average daily revenue of nearly Rs 40 crore to 60 crore.

With the strike proposed for 10 days, the government is likely to incur a revenue loss of around Rs 500-600 crore. The impact of the strike was visible across the state. Sub-Registrar Offices, which usually witness heavy footfall, wore a deserted look as document writers stayed away from work.