AP govt initiates Rs 20,884-crore irrigation push in Rayalaseema

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema, long defined by its struggle against water scarcity, is witnessing one of its most ambitious irrigation drives under the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government.

With irrigation works worth Rs 20,884 crore currently underway, the programme aims to stabilise irrigation over 4.37 lakh acres and extend benefits to nearly 9.80 lakh acres, while creating an additional 52 TMC of water availability.

For decades, despite multiple projects, reliable water at the farm level remained elusive. The present strategy shifts focus from announcements to execution — completing legally approved projects, modernising canals and reservoirs, strengthening lift irrigation systems, and reviving traditional water bodies to build long-term water security.

Among the flagship projects, the Handri–Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) has received investments of over Rs 3,880 crore in a year, with another Rs 3,145 crore for canal strengthening to carry Krishna waters to tail-end areas. In a statement, the State government has announced the details of the irrigation projects in the State.

The project supports irrigation across 6 lakh acres and provides drinking water to 33 lakh people.

1,011 tanks under restoration to ensure water security

Other key works include the Galeru–Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS), Telugu Ganga, Polavaram and Pattiseema, Vedavathi, Adavipalli Reservoir, Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, Gorakallu and Alaganur Reservoirs, Tungabhadra Dam and Srisailam plunge pool repairs, Veligonda, and the Jeedipalli Balancing Reservoir.